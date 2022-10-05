Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 21.97% 12.38% 4.92% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adtalem Global Education and Golden Sun Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.19%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Golden Sun Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.23 $317.70 million $6.46 5.84 Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

