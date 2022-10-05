AES Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,878 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 2,341 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after purchasing an additional 832,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,378,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,950 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. AES has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

