Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

