Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $96,207,863 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.