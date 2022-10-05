Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells $1,472,400.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -1.08. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

