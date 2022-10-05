Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 3,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

