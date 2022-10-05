Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $25.73 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $7,993,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 56,722.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 125,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 125,356 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.