Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 14,420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

