Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $2,178,382.72 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %
Alphabet stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOG)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.