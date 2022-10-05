Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $2,178,382.72 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $102.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

