Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

