Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $2,178,382.72 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
