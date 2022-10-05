Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.