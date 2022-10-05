Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,053 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $126.21 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

