Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $99.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.