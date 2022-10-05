Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,279 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

