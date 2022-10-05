Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,904,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,534,000 after purchasing an additional 41,419 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,238,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 3.9 %

CVX stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

