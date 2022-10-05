Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

