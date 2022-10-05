Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after acquiring an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.