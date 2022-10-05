Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Cosan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of CSAN opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Cosan S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

