Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amcor by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.