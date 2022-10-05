Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

