Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.59 and a 200-day moving average of $206.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

