Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

USMV opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

