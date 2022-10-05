Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

