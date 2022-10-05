Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 5,103.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Masimo by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

MASI stock opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

