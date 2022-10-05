Altium Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

