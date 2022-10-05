Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,725 shares of company stock worth $2,237,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $334.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average of $286.44. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

