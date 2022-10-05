Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,797,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.94 and a 1-year high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

