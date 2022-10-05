Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 321,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.1% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

VBR stock opened at $153.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

