Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,448,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

