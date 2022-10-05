Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.