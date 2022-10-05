Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,982 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.