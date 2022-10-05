Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $4,454,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

