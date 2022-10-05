Altium Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,408,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $124.69 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90.

