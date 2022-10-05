AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 355 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.