Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lifted by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,292.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 617,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,058,358,000 after buying an additional 256,209 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

