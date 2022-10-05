Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,061.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

Amazon.com stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

