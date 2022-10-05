AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $122.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 1.01%.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.