Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

