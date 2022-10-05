Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

