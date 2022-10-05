Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

