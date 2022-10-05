American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AEL opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.