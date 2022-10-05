Amplify Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average daily volume of 1,665 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Trading Up 9.5 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of 165.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.