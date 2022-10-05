Analyzing Skillsoft (SKIL) & The Competition

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Skillsoft to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Skillsoft has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillsoft’s competitors have a beta of -8.91, meaning that their average stock price is 991% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Skillsoft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillsoft -27.77% -3.80% -1.87% Skillsoft Competitors -81.79% -89.21% -9.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.0% of Skillsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Skillsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Skillsoft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillsoft 0 1 4 0 2.80 Skillsoft Competitors 1667 11469 24486 535 2.63

Skillsoft currently has a consensus target price of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 301.86%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Skillsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillsoft is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillsoft and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skillsoft $567.39 million -$96.07 million -1.71 Skillsoft Competitors $1.82 billion $284.87 million 24.75

Skillsoft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Skillsoft. Skillsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Skillsoft beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Skillsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. In addition, it provides various platform capabilities, such as open platform, custom channels and journeys, administrator-promoted content, and flexible assignments, tracking and in-depth reporting, training groups, and records management. Further, the company offers learning management systems and talent management software. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.