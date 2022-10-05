Analyzing Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) & Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Infobird shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Infobird alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infobird and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zeta Global has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 59.84%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than Infobird.

Risk & Volatility

Infobird has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infobird and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $9.64 million 0.60 -$13.87 million N/A N/A Zeta Global $458.34 million 3.24 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.57

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Summary

Zeta Global beats Infobird on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

(Get Rating)

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. The company also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. It serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.