Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stake Boosted by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 72.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $358.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.89. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.