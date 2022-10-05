Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,326.25 ($16.03).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,143 ($13.81) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,134.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,315.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,411.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.12%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

