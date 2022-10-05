AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) vs. Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Financial Survey

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06% AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 96.61 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -11.15 AppHarvest $9.05 million 23.40 -$166.19 million ($1.63) -1.23

This table compares Verano and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppHarvest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verano and AppHarvest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 488.57%. AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.50%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than AppHarvest.

Summary

Verano beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

