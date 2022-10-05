Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 3,035 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 233,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 154,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after buying an additional 64,075 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

