Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

